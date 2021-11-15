KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 15, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny skies will last through our Monday with sweltering temperatures on the way this afternoon. Our afternoon high will be 15 degrees warmer than yesterday as we reach 81°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will hang around overnight and temperatures will drop quickly. The evening low will be mild with temperatures near 45°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies and windy conditions are n the forecast tomorrow with record breaking highs. Our afternoon will be a hot one with temperatures getting close to 85°.

We are starting off a new work week with a seasonal morning, but heat will quickly pick up through the day. Mostly sunny skies will last through our afternoon with a few passing clouds and highs in the lower 80’s. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees warmer today than yesterday. As clear skies continue overnight we will have another mild morning tomorrow followed by an even hotter day than today.

Windy conditions will pick up across the South Plains tomorrow ahead of a cold front sliding in by Wednesday morning. The breeze will be moving in from the southwest and will range from 15 to 25 miles per hour through the day. The westerly breeze along with a moisture thirsty atmosphere will lead to the record breaking highs getting near the mid 80’s in the middle of November!





The cold front moving into West Texas by Wednesday will be strong as it brings in breezy conditions and temperatures that are more normal for this time of year. Through the middle of the week highs will stay in the mid 50’s and lower 60’s. There is also potential we could see our first freeze by Thursday morning.

We have a hot Monday and Tuesday in store for the beginning of a new work week, but temperatures will plummet by Wednesday. Temperatures today will rise into the lower 80’s with mostly sunny skies. A strong front will cause windy conditions for our day tomorrow along with record breaking highs in the mid 80’s for the middle of November. Cold air will be advected by our Wednesday morning leading to highs in the lower 60’s, which is much more seasonal for this time of year. We will stay mild and cool through the rest of the week, we just have to make it through two sweltering days.

-Shelby Mac

-Shelby Mac

