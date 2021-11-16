KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 16, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Temperatures this afternoon will be some of the warmest we will see all of November. Sunny sies will warm us up to 85° in the Hub City with windy conditions.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will hang around overnight and temperatures will drop quickly. The evening low will be mild with temperatures near 43°.

Tomorrow: A strong cold front will slide into our area by tomorrow morning and partly cloudy skies will move into the forecast. Our afternoon high will be mild at 60°.

Temperatures this morning started off seasonal, but the sunshine will quickly warm us up through the day The afternoon high will be record breaking in the mid 80’s. The last time we were this hot was in 2016 and we only hit eighty degrees and we will surpass this through the heat of the day today. Windy conditions will lead to a dusty day, but this is all ahead of a cold front so we will be much more seasonal by tomorrow afternoon.

A red flag warning has been issued by the national weather service today from noon until 6 PM. This is because our relative humidity will be in the single digits for most of the South Plains, winds will be moving in from the southwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour, and temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees above our seasonal average for this time of year. Make sure to be cautious through the day as more warm and dry air is pumped towards the surface of our area.

The cold front moving into West Texas by tomorrow will be strong as it brings in breezy conditions and temperatures that are more normal for this time of year. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s as cold polar air dips down into our area. Through the middle of the week highs will stay in the mid 50’s and lower 60’s. There is a high chance we will have our first freeze on Thursday morning with temperatures dropping down into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s overnight on Wednesday.





