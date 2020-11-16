KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 16th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny. High of 74°. Winds NW 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 39°. Winds ESE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 71°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Good Monday morning! If you enjoy sunshine and highs in the 70s, you’re really going to love this week’s forecast. High temperatures throughout the workweek will range from the lower 70s to the lower 80s under a sunny sky. Winds will primarily be out of the southwest around 10-20 MPH. By Wednesday, winds will increase just a tad, gusting upwards of 35 MPH. Morning lows will range from the middle 30s to the lower 50s across the region.

This weekend, a cold front will move through the South Plains. On Saturday, clouds will begin to increase across the region. By Saturday night. scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into our area, bringing some beneficial rainfall to West Texas. The exact amount of rain we are expected to see is still unknown, as models aren’t in 100% agreement on this storm system. Scattered rain will continue through Sunday afternoon, before clearing out Sunday night. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 70s. Temperatures will drop below average for Sunday, with highs ranging through the 40s and 50s.

Have a wonderful week! Stay healthy friends.

-Jacob.

