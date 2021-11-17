KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 17, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A cold front is moving through the South Plains this morning and will be followed by windy conditions this afternoon. The afternoon high will be seasonal at 61°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will hang around overnight and temperatures will drop quickly. The evening low will be near the freezing mark at 28°.

Tomorrow: Freezing temperatures will start off our Thursday but sunny skies will last through the day. Temperatures will reach 54° tomorrow making it our coolest day of the week.

The strong cold front we have been talking about all week has finally arrived and it’ll bring cold air into the South Plains until approximately 10 AM. Following the cold front we will have breezy conditions moving in from the northeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour. This will add a chill to the air and gust could reach 30 miles per hour. Through the evening the breeze subsides a little bit, but overall it will be a windy day.

Highs this afternoon will be seasonal after a very hot start to our week. Temperatures by this afternoon ill be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s, but it will feel chillier due to the breeze. Clouds will slide out through our morning followed by sunshine, and then more clouds later today. Clear skies will return as we go into the overnight hours which will lead to freezing lows.

After a seasonal day, we will have a very chilly night and morning for tomorrow. Temperatures will drop quickly with mostly clear skies tonight and the cold air that moved in will take over the region. This will lead to lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. We will likely see the first area wide freeze of the season, but it is overdue.

A strong front will keep the windy conditions around for our day today along with seasonal highs on this afternoon. Cold air will be advected through the rest of our morning leading to highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. Winds will pick up from the northeast once the cold front has exited the south plans and we chilly breeze will last all day long. It is likely we will have our first area wide freeze by Thursday morning with evening lows in the upper 20’s and lower 30’s. We will stay mild and cool through the rest of the week with calmer conditions sticking around after today and tomorrow.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx