KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 17th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 72°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 40°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 75°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

High temperatures for the remainder of the work week will remain above average, ranging through the 70s and lower 80s. That’s typically what we see in the end of September and beginning of October. Sunshine will be abundant across the region, with winds increasing out of the southwest between 20-30 MPH. Some gusts as high as 40 MPH may be possible on Wednesday. By Friday evening, clouds will being to increase across the region as a cold front approaches our area. Morning lows will range from the middle 30s to the lower 50s.

High temperatures will remain in the middle 70s on Saturday under a partly cloud sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 20-25 MPH. A cold front will move into the region overnight, shifting winds to the northeast around 25-35 MPH. On Sunday, we will wake up to temperatures in the middle 30s to upper 40s, and isolated rain showers across the South Plains. Throughout the day, we will keep a mostly cloudy sky around the region as high temperatures only warm into the middle 50s. By Monday morning, lows will fall below freezing.

An early look at your Thanksgiving forecast shows that temperatures will be well above average for this time of year. Highs will top out in the middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds could be breezy, gusting over 30 MPH at times. It does look like we will remain dry… for now.

