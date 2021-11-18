KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 18, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Freezing temperatures are starting off our Thursday morning, but sunshine will come through the rest of our day. This will be our coolest day of the week with highs reaching 54°.

Tonight: A light once again tonight across the South Plains with mostly clear skies in the forecast. Our evening low will be 32°.

Tomorrow: A slight warm up will occur tomorrow as a high pressure system moves in but partly cloudy skies will last through the day. Our afternoon high will be seasonal at 65°.

Temperatures dropped at or below freezing across the South Plains overnight. Bundle up as you are walking out the door this morning because temperatures are still ranging from the lower 20’s into the upper 30’s. We will see moisture making its exit out of the area through the rest of the morning as a high pressure system moves into West Texas. This will lead to dry conditions through the rest of the week. Highs today will be in the lower to mid 50’s, making it the chilliest day of the week.





We have our chilliest day of the week to look forward to today with highs in the lower to mid 50’s. A warm up will start as a high pressure system comes into West Texas along with sunshine. Tomorrow we will have seasonal highs along with an even warmer game day. Another cold front will slide through our area by Sunday and bring temperatures back down to average. Dry conditions will stay on the horizon for at least the next seven days.

Game day will be one of our warmest days of the week as highs get into the upper 70’s. Partly cloudy skies will last through the day and if you are going to the game grab a jacket. Temperatures will quickly drop as the sun goes down and the game doesn’t start until 7 PM. Raider Power!!



-Shelby Mac

