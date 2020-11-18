KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 18th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 75°. Winds SSW 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 50°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 80°. Winds SW 25-35 MPH.

Above average temperatures will remain across our region through the end of the work week. Highs will range from the middle 70s to the lower 80s under a mostly sunny sky today through Saturday. Winds will be quite breezy, gusting up to 40 MPH at times. Morning lows will be well above average, bottoming out from the lower 40s to the lower 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, a cold front will move through the South Plains. This will give us breezy northerly winds, gusting over 40 MPH at times. Isolated showers will be possible over northern portions of the area. Throughout the day on Sunday, scattered showers will increase across eastern portions of the KAMC viewing area, mainly over the Rolling Plains. Rainfall totals will generally be less than 0.10″. Highs on Sunday will fall 20 degrees, topping out in the middle and lower 50s. Sunday night, most locations will drop below freezing, with lows ranging from the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Next week, rain chances will remain in the forecast Monday night into Tuesday morning. Highs will warm from the lower 50s on Monday, to the upper 60s and lower 70s by Tuesday afternoon. A clearing sky will give way to warmer temperatures towards the middle of the week next week, but a few clouds will return by Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is currently expected to be dry and warm, with highs in the middle 70s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx