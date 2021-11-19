KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 19, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Seasonal temperatures return to the forecast today with sunny skies through the morning and clouds by the evening. Our afternoon high will be ten degrees warmer than yesterday at 65°.

Tonight: Clouds moving through overnight will lead to a warmer morning for our Saturday. The evening low will drop down to 42°.

Tomorrow: Warmer temperatures are on the way for our Saturday with partly cloudy skies. The afternoon high will be close to 78°.

Clear skies will last through our morning which will lead to a quick warm up. However, through the afternoon clouds will start to slide in and highs will reach the mid 60’s. Cloud cover will trap the heat in so seasonal temperatures will last for most of the evening. A southwesterly breeze will start to warm ups up as well moving 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Winds will pick up as we get closer to our dinner time hours and temperatures will reach the lower to mid 60’s. This is about ten degrees warmer than our high yesterday, but this is more typical for this time of year. A few clouds will pass through the area today but start to stick around tonight. This will lead to a slow cool down and more mild temperatures to start off our Saturday .

Game day will be one of our warmest days of the week as highs get into the upper 70’s. Partly cloudy skies will last through the day and if you are going to the game grab a jacket. Temperatures will quickly drop as the sun goes down and the game doesn’t start until 7 PM. Raider Power!!

The high pressure system that slid into the South Plains yesterday afternoon is starting to affect our temperatures with highs ten degrees warmer than yesterday. Clouds will be increasing through the rest of the day and highs will be in the lower to mid 60’s. Tomorrow will be a warm game day with highs in the upper 70’s and partly cloudy skies. A cold front will enter West Texas by our Sunday bringing temperatures back down into the 60’s with breezy conditions.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

