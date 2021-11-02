KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 2, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: November is starting off very cool with patchy fog, drizzle, and isolated showers lasting through our day. The afternoon high will be pretty cold at 47°.

Tonight: Cloudy skies will last through our night tonight so temperatures won’t cool off or warm up. The evening low will be close to our high from today as it nears 40°.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers will last through our Wednesday cold temperatures stick around along with cloudy and gray conditions. Our afternoon high will stay chilly at 45°.

Patchy fog, drizzle, isolated showers, and a cool breeze will last through our Tuesday. It will be a gray and groggy day with chilly highs. This afternoon temperatures will only increase by a few degrees with highs getting into the mid to upper 40’s. This will stay the case as we go into our day tomorrow with similar conditions. We will start to see a warm up by the weekend as a high pressure system makes its way into the South Plains bringing us dry and warm conditions.

Today is election day and the polls will be open from 7 AM to 7 PM. If you have plans to go vote this morning you will want to grab an umbrella because we have a light drizzle taking place across the area along with patchy fog and cloudy skies. Isolated showers will be on and off through the day with highs staying chilly in the mid to upper 40’s. Tuesday rain chances increase just a little with highs staying cold.

Tomorrow rain chances will increase with isolated showers becoming more widespread. Highs will remain chilly in the mid 40’s with patchy fog and gloomy conditions sticking around. As Wednesday goes on upper level northwesterly flow will start to move the clouds out of the South Plains and overnight lows will be much cooler. We are getting closer and closer to the freezing mark for our evening lows.

Patchy fog will last through our day with cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40’s. Gloomy and gray conditions will stay in the South Plains through our day tomorrow as well with more isolated showers coming through. Overnight on Wednesday clouds will break up and temperatures will drop, but it will lead to a warm up for Thursday. Temperatures will continue to increase was we get closer to the weekend and a high pressure system settles over our area.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

