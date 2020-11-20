KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 20th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Friday forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny and cooler with an afternoon high of 75°. Variable winds 5-15 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds, and seasonably mild overnight. Overnight low of 45°.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds and cooler with an afternoon high of 64°.

Today is a great day to get the Christmas decorations up around the home. This afternoon will be sunny with a slight breeze and a daytime high temperature of 75°. If you are headed to a Friday night football game, you will have pleasant weather to contend with, but you may want to bring a light jacket for the post-game celebration of your team’s big win!

Cooler air arrives Saturday, with high temperatures topping out in the mid-sixties throughout the South Plains. We’ll start out the day partly cloudy, but it’ll turn overcast by Saturday evening and through the overnight with a few sprinkles of rain possible.

Sunday brings our best chance for light rainfall across the South Plains. We expect a 30% chance of rain in town throughout the day. It’ll be much cooler Sunday and Monday with high temperatures in the fifties.

As we head into the middle part of next week, weather on the South Plains could not be any better. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the sixties each day, with dry weather expected for you Thanksgiving.

Thanks for checking in with us today, and I hope you have a GREAT weekend!

-Lance Blocker

