KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 23, 2021

Today: Sunny skies will stay through the morning with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Breezy conditions will come in later today along with highs near 73°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will last overnight which will lead to a mild evening low. Temperatures will drop near 47° by the coolest part of our overnight hours.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will stay above average for our Wednesday with mostly clouy skies. This will be our last warm day of the week with temperatures reaching 71°.

Temperatures this morning are near the freezing mark but sunshine will warm us up in the next few hours. Clear skies won’t last long as clouds move in because of the high pressure system that was over us yesterday is moving out. Highs will get into the lower 70’s by the heat of the day with increasing cloud cover. Southwesterly flow will pick up through our afternoon and lead to a breezy Tuesday.

A small chance of rain comes into the forecast by Wednesday night as a strong cold front comes through. This will lead to more moisture in the atmosphere, but as of now the chance is so slim it’s not extremely noteworthy. Rain chances will stay at or below average from November 29th until December 3rd.

Thanksgiving day will be our coldest day of the week due to a cold front that will pass through Wednesday night. This will knock our highs down by 15 to 20 degrees from Wednesday to Thursday. Grab your sweater for the holiday and eat until your heart is content! It’ll be a great day to relax inside because of the cool temperatures and chilly breeze moving in from the north northeast.

