KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Cloudy with drizzle. High of 57°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with drizzle. Low of 50°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and breezy. High of 72°. Winds WSW 40-50 MPH.

Today will be quite a dreary day across the South Plains. High temperatures will range through the 50s and lower 60s by this afternoon, with the warmer air remaining over extreme southern portions of the KAMC viewing area. Winds will be out of the southeast around 15-20 MPH. We will keep the cloudy sky around, with on and off light rain and drizzle throughout the day. Overnight, temperatures will hold constant in the 50s, with a few upper 40s possible over the southern Texas Panhandle. Winds will begin to increase out of the southwest, gusting over 30 MPH at times.

Tuesday will be a day filled with wind and blowing dust across the South Plains. Wind gusts are expected to approach 50 MPH tomorrow afternoon, which is well into the requirement for a wind advisory or red flag warning. This will kick up some dirt, bringing blowing dust to the entire region most of the day. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s and middle 70s across western Texas, with the warmest air remaining over the Rolling Plains. Other than the dust, we will have a sunny sky. A cold front will pass through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, bringing our morning lows down close to freezing by sunrise on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be a very average day across West Texas and East New Mexico. Highs will range through the 60s under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west around 10-15 MPH. You really couldn’t ask for a better day.

But wait; a better day will arrive on Thursday! Highs across the region for Thanksgiving will be about 10-15 degrees above average. We will top out in the middle 70s area-wide under a mostly sunny sky. A few passing clouds are expected, but we will remain dry. Thursday night into Friday morning, our next system will begin to approach the area.

Models are still in disagreement on what exactly is going to happen this weekend. For right now, the KAMC Storm Team is forecasting a cold front to drop high temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday through Sunday. On Saturday, a few isolated showers will be possible across the region. Morning lows will be close to freezing, likely falling below freezing both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Only one of our models tries to show a wintry mix over northwestern portions of the region. Right now, we are not forecasting wintry weather for our area, but we will continue to monitor model trends, and we will keep you advised!

Have a magnificent Monday, and a great holiday week!

-Jacob.

