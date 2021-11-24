KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 24, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Cloudy skies with a few peaks of sunshine will last through our Wednesday with windy conditions in the afternoon. Our afternoon high will be similar to yesterday at 73°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will last overnight as the cold front makes its way out of the South Plains. Evening lows will be a bit chillier than today as they near 38°.

Tomorrow: Thanksgiving day will have mostly sunny skies but it will be our coldest day of the week. The afternoon high will be 20 degrees cooler than today as it reaches 53°.

Clouds overnight have lead to a mild start to our hump day with temperatures in the mid 40’s near the Hub City. We will see breezy conditions picking up through the afternoon with a southwesterly breeze moving 10 to 15 miles per hour this afternoon. The cold front will affect highs by tomorrow by dropping them down 20 degrees from today. Highs for Turkey Day will be in the lower 50’s and for Black Friday we will be seasonal again in the lower 60’s.

Cloudy skies will last through our Wednesday with a few peaks of sunshine through the day. We will continue to warm up through the afternoon due to a southwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the lower 70’s by the afternoon which will be similar to yesterday. Colder air will start to be pumped into West Texas overnight with lows in the upper 30’s.

Thanksgiving day will be our coldest day of the week due to a cold front that will pass through tonight. This will knock our highs down by 15 to 20 degrees from today to tomorrow. Grab your sweater for the holiday and eat until your heart is content! It’ll be a great day to relax inside because of the cool temperatures and chilly breeze moving in from the north northeast.

Temperatures this morning have started off about ten degrees warmer than yesterday as we sit in the lower to mid 40’s. We will have highs in the lower 70’s with mostly cloudy skies through the day. Temperatures will stay above our seasonal average for the rest of the day but a cold front will slide in overnight and lead to a much chillier Thursday. A chilly Thanksgiving is in the forecast with highs in the lower 50’s. Breezy conditions will last through the day so make sure to grab a sweater for your Thanksgiving gathering! Through the weekend temperatures will start to rise into the lower to mid 60’s which is more seasonal.

-Shelby Mac

-Shelby Mac

