KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 24th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy & breezy. High of 72°. Winds SW 35-45 MPH.

Tonight: Near freezing. Low of 30°. Winds NW 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 64°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Strong winds and above average temperatures are expected area wide later this afternoon. A Wind Advisory runs from 11 AM this morning, until 6 PM CDT this evening. This includes the entire KAMC Viewing Area. Winds are expected to gust upwards of 40-50 MPH.

High temperatures will range from the middle 60s to upper 70s across the region, with the warmest air over southeastern portions of the region. Tonight, gusty winds will remain, but they will shift from the west-southwest to the northwest as a cold front moves into the area. Winds will gust upwards of 35 MPH. Low temperatures will range from the lower 20s to the upper 30s by Wednesday morning. If you have any pets or plants sensitive to freezing temperatures, be sure to bring them in tonight!

Temperatures will be closer to seasonal averages by Wednesday afternoon, with daytime highs peaking in the middle 60s area-wide. Winds will shift back to the west around 12-18 MPH under a sunny sky. Overnight, temperatures will remain several degrees warmer than Tuesday night. By Thanksgiving morning, lows will range through the 30s.

Thanksgiving will be nice and warm across the South Plains. You honestly couldn’t ask for a better forecast. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Overnight, a few more clouds will move into the region as a cold front enters the South Plains. Morning lows will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Friday morning.

This weekend will be much cooler across the region. For a change, high temperatures will actually be below average. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s Friday through Monday, with morning lows ranging from the lower 20s to the middle 30s. Friday night into Saturday morning, we could see a little bit of low level moisture work its way into portions of western Texas and eastern New Mexico. This could give us a few areas of light precipitation. With temperatures falling close to freezing, we could see this precipitation in the for of a light wintry mix, or a light snow. Precipitation totals will remain light, as dry air will dominate our area. No significant impacts are expected at this time. We will keep you advised!

Have a tremendous Tuesday, and stay safe!

-Jacob.

