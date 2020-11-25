KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 25th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny. High of 64°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 37°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 73°. Winds W 15-25 MPH.

Temperatures for our Thanksgiving Eve will top out pretty close to average, peaking in the middle to lower 60s across the South Plains. We will see abundant sunshine across the region this afternoon, with winds out of the west around 12-18 MPH. Tonight, we will keep a clear sky across the region with southwesterly winds around 10-15 MPH. By Thursday morning, lows will range through the 30s.

Thanksgiving day will be breezy and warm. Highs will top out from the middle 60s to the upper 70s across the region, with the warmer temperatures being over the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 MPH, giving us more of a downsloping wind. What this means, is that temperatures will warm more efficiently off the caprock due to the compressional heating of the air! A few passing clouds are expected across the region. Overnight, a cold front will move into the area, shifting our winds to the north. Morning lows will fall close to freezing by Friday morning.

Friday will be much cooler across the South Plains, with high temperatures 18-28 degrees colder. We are expected to peak in the upper 40s to middle 50s on Friday under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH. By Friday evening, a few more clouds will move into the region. As a low pressure system track closer to our region, it will produce a few showers across the northern half of our region. Overnight is when our precipitation chances will increase. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. A light wintry mix will be possible overnight, into the morning hours of Saturday. No significant impacts are expected from this event, but a light mix will be possible, mainly north of Highway 82.

By Saturday afternoon, highs will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH. Overnight, our sky will begin to clear. Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s by Sunday morning.

Next week high temperatures will return to seasonal averages, topping out in the middle and upper 50s. The first few weeks of December will be slightly below average, making it feel like the holiday season across the South Plains.

Have a happy Thanksgiving!

-Jacob.

