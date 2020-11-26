KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 26th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Few clouds. High of 72°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 34°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High of 53°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Happy Thanksgiving South Plains! High temperatures will range from the lower 60s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the upper 70s across the Rolling Plains. Winds will be out of the west around 15-20 MPH under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight tonight, a cold front will move through the South Plains. This will bring our temperatures down into the middle 20s to middle 30s by Friday morning. If you’re headed out to any Black Friday sales, take the winter coat with you!

High temperatures will drop about 20 degrees on Friday, only topping out in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 18-22 MPH. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky across the area all day long. During the evening and overnight hours, a low pressure system will begin to track towards the South Plains. This low pressure system will give us a chance to see a light wintry mix from Friday night through Saturday afternoon. Dry air at the surface will make it hard for most of the precipitation to make it to the ground up on the caprock. Across the Rolling Plains, a light, cold rain is possible, with some locations seeing up to 0.20″ of rain. Highs on Saturday will be colder, ranging through the 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. More sunshine will be possible during the evening hours.

Next week, high temperatures will remain slightly below their seasonal averages, topping out in the lower to middle 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds could gust upwards of 40 MPH on Sunday. Morning lows are expected to bottom out in the middle 20s to lower 30s, so be sure to check on your neighbors to see if they have adequate heat, and bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the colder air.

We are keeping our eye on the possibility of another storm system towards the middle and end of next week. Models are still in a large disagreement, so we will keep a close eye on it, and keep you advised!

From all of us in the Storm Team Weather Lab, Happy Thanksgiving!

-Jacob.

