KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 27th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast.

Today: Partly cloudy. High of 54°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low of 32°. Winds NE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: A.M. wintry mix. High of 44°. Winds N 10-20 MPH.

High temperatures on our Friday will remain slightly below average, topping out from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Clouds will increase across the area throughout the day, but some locations may see a few more peaks of sunshine later this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast around 18-22 MPH. Later on this evening, clouds will build back into our area. Isolated showers will develop tonight, possibly even in the form of light snow and a wintry mix. Light accumulations will be possible over northwestern portions of the South Plains. Totals should remain below 1 inch tonight into Saturday morning. Lows tonight will range from the upper 20s to middle 30s.

Isolated snow and wintry mix showers will remain over northwestern portions of the South Plains on Saturday, with a cold rain off of the caprock. In Lubbock, it looks like dry air will likely beat out any hope of precipitation. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. More sunshine will return by Saturday afternoon. Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 MPH. Snow accumulations could top out around 1 inch over northwestern portions of the South Plains, and rainfall totals could approach 0.30″ over the Rolling Plains. By Sunday morning, our sky will begin to clear as lows bottom out from the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Wind will gust upwards of 40 MPH on Sunday from the northeast, bringing some blowing dust back into the South Plains. This weekend is not the weekend to decorate your yard for the holidays! Highs will peak in the middle 50s on Sunday under a clear sky. Overnight, lows will fall well below freezing once again, dropping into the upper 10s to upper 20s by Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be nice and calm across the region, with highs ranging through the upper 40s to lower 60s under a sunny to mostly sunny sky. Mornings will still be cold, with lows in the upper 10s to middle 30s.

By the time Wednesday and Thursday roll around, we will have the potential to see another storm system move into the South Plains. As of right now, the exact type and amount of precipitation remain unknown. What we do know is that it will get quite a bit colder. Highs will fall from the upper 50s to the middle and lower 40s, with morning lows ranging through the 20s.

Have a wonderful weekend, and stay safe!

-Jacob.

