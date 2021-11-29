KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 29, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A warm Monday is in the forecast wiih sunny skies and a westerly breeze. Our afternoon high will be 15 degrees warmer than yesterday at 74°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last through our evening with a southwesterly breeze picking up overnight. The evening low will be chilly as it nears 39°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will be one of the only changes from our forecast today into tomorrow. Our afternoon high will be copy and paste of today at 74°.

Thanksgiving break is over and its time to get back to the grind stone at work and school. As your headed out the door this morning the sunshine will start to warm us up into the lower 40’s. A westerly breeze will last through the first half of the day but it will be very calm. Once you are getting off work or getting the kids from school we will start to warm into the lower 70’s.

Sunshine will keep us warm through our Monday with highs about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Temperatures will rise into the mid 70’s by the afternoon with the breeze staying calm but shifting to come in from the southwest. This will lead to faster warming and then we will cool as the sun goes down. A few thin clouds will start to build in through the evening.

A low pressure system will slide into the South Plains tomorrow evening and overnight. Usually with a low pressure system we have copious amounts of cold air moving in, but that’s not the case this time around. This cold front will be very weak and highs will still stay in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for our Wednesday.

Starting off a new work week after a holiday weekend is always hard, but temperatures today will keep us warm! Sunshine will last through our Monday along with a calm westerly breeze. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 70’s for the rest of the work week even though a very weak cold front will come through tomorrow night. A much stronger cold front will slide in by the weekend and drop highs into the lower to mid 60’s. This is much closer to our seasonal averages because we are usually in the upper 50’s for the beginning of December.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

