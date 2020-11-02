KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 2nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny with an afternoon high of 71°. Southwest winds 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds and cool with an overnight low of 42°.

Election Day: Mostly cloudy and warmer with a high of 75°.

We have a pleasant forecast ahead for the South Plains. We’ll warm into the low-70s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky, but clouds will be on the increase overnight. Tonight’s low temperature will be around average, near 42°.

Your Election Day forecast is looking great to get out and vote! We’ll start out the day in the low-40s, before warming into the mid-to-upper 70s for most of the South Plains. Due to the increased cloud cover, we’ll with a high of 75° tomorrow.

As we move through the week, a ridge of high pressure will stay locked into the western half of the country through Wednesday. By Thursday, it will begin to weaken over our area, and our temperatures will back off into the mid-70s by Friday.

Clouds will be on the increase Saturday and Sunday ahead of an approaching trough of low pressure. That may bring some rain chances to start out next week, possibly Monday and Tuesday. Weather Forecast Models are still mixed on the eventual forecast for our region, but you can count on the KAMC Stormteam to keep you updated this week.

Have a great start to the week!

-Lance Blocker

