KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 3, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: Isolated showers will last through our Wednesday morning along with cold temperatures and gloomy conditions. Our afternoon high will stay chilly at 48°.

Tonight: Cloudy skies will start to break apart which will lead to a quick cool down overnight. Our evening low will be close to the freezing mark at 35°.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will start to slide out of the South Plains through our Thursday with warmer temperatures on the way. The afternoon high will get close to 61°.

Another spooky start to our Wednesday with cloudy skies and isolated showers across the South Plains. Patchy fog will last through our morning so give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work or school because in some places visibility will be less than a mile. Temperatures won’t rise quickly through the day with highs staying in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s, just like yesterday.

We are half way through the work week which means its a great day to treat yourself if you need a pick me up to get through the day. If you’re like me today is the perfect day or a holiday hot coffee since we won’t be warming up much through the afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s, with clouds trying to break up through the evening.

Once this evening rolls around we will start to see clouds making a move out of our area starting in the northwest and moving towards the southeast. As the clouds break up temperatures will quickly drop overnight. We will get close to the freezing mark, but fog early tomorrow morning will limit how long we stay cold because the formation of fog is a warming process. Temperatures will start to rise through our day tomorrow along with decreasing clouds.





The forecast is almost the exact same as yesterday but chances for a few sprinkles are a bit higher, along with temperatures warming by a few degrees this afternoon. It will be another gloomy day with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Clouds will start to break up through the afternoon which will drop temperatures down tonight. We will see a slow warm up through our Thursday with highs in the lower 60’s and decreasing clouds through the day. Highs by this weekend will be in the mid to upper 70’s.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

