KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 30, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: A few clouds are sticking around for our morning, but sunshine will prevail by this afternoon. The afternoon high will be a couple of degrees cooler than yesterday at 72°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last through our overnight hours and we will start to cool off as a northerly breeze picks up. Our evening low will drop to 36°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will be one of the only changes from our forecast today into tomorrow. Our afternoon high will be copy and paste of today at 71°.

A very weak low pressure system is moving through the South Plains through our Tuesday. Clouds will start to move out through our day and a very small amount of cold air will move in. Temperatures will only be a couple of degrees cooler today compared to yesterday. As the day progresses the calm westerly breeze will shift and start to move in from the north.

A calm westerly breeze will last through the first half of our day, but will be replaced as the low pressure system moves through West Texas. We will see a shift in the winds by the afternoon as cold air starts being pumped in from the north. This will lead to a refreshing breeze and great weather to get outside! If you want to go for a walk or jog today, we will have a chilly morning but mild temperatures will start up by the mid-morning.





Highs this afternoon will be very similar to yesterday as we get into the lower 70’s. Sunshine by the afternoon will quickly warm us up, but it will battle with the northerly breeze. Temperatures tonight will drop once again after the sun goes down with an evening low getting closer to the freezing mark across our area.

Its treat yourself Tuesday and temperatures will be treating us very similarly to yesterday. Highs will once again be in the 70’s, but we will be a couple of degrees cooler due to a low pressure system moving through. This will lead to a calm northerly breeze by this evening. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 70’s for the rest of the work week. A much stronger cold front will slide in by the weekend and drop highs into the lower to mid 60’s. This is much closer to our seasonal averages because we are usually in the upper 50’s for the beginning of December.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

