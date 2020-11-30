KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 30th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny. High of 52°. Winds W 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 30°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 62°. Winds W 20-30 MPH.

As we wrap up the month of November, temperatures are expected to remain slightly below average. Highs will range from the lower to middle 50s across the entire KAMC viewing area later this afternoon. Winds will be out of the west around 12-18 MPH under a sunny sky. Tonight, a few more clouds will move into the South Plains as winds shift to the southwest around 15-20 MPH. This will bring in some mid-level moisture, which will be responsible for a few clouds. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will bottom out from the middle 20s to the lower 30s across the region.

Tuesday will be warmer compared to the temperatures we’ve seen over the past several days. Highs will range from the middle 50s over northern portions of the South Plains, to the lower and middle 60s towards the Permian Basin and Rolling Plains. We will see a mostly sunny sky across the region, with just a few passing clouds during the morning hours. Winds will be out of the west around 18-22 MPH. During the overnight hours, a cold front will move into the area. Unfortunately, moisture will be extremely limited, so we are not anticipating any precipitation with this front. However, we will see some much cooler air filter back into the region. Morning lows will fall into the 20s and 30s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday through Friday will be much cooler across the South Plains. High temperatures will remain 10-15 degrees below average, ranging through the 40s. We will see clouds increase across the region, giving way to a partly cloudy sky on Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will start off in the upper 10s and lower 20s on both Thursday and Friday mornings. Please continue to remember the four p’s. People, Plants, Pets and Pipes. Make sure your neighbors have an adequate source of heat, bring in any pets or plants that can’t survive the colder temperatures, and wrap and exposed pipe to keep them from busting.

This weekend, high temperatures will warm back to above average levels, topping out from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. We will see a sunny to mostly sunny sky across the entire area, with winds out of the west around 10-20 MPH. Morning lows will remain slightly below freezing. Unfortunately, precipitation is not expected anytime soon.

Have a wonderful week!

-Jacob.

