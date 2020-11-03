KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 3rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Lance Blocker has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Election Day: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sun with a high of 77°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear with an overnight low near 46°.

Wednesday: Mostly clear and warmer with an afternoon high of 83°.

The biggest weather story is ongoing in Central America today. Hurricane Eta is a powerful Category 4 hurricane, and will continue to batter Nicaragua through the next few days. This easily may turn into a humanitarian disaster, as this country’s economy has been devastated by severe droughts and intense flooding over the last two years. Please keep these folks in your thoughts and prayers, and if you are able to contribute to a relief fund, please take the opportunity to do that.

A little closer to home, we have great conditions for our Election Day forecast today. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper-70s, with only a few passing clouds. Tonight will be a few degrees warmer compared to the last few nights, with lows in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Our next chance of rain arrives Sunday or Monday, as a trough digs through the western third of the country. So far, global forecast models are keeping total rainfall amounts mostly less than 0.10”, but any amount will be welcome.

Hope you have a great Tuesday!

-Lance Blocker

