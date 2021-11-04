KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 4, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Partly cloudy skies will last through the morning until sunshine warms us up this afternoon. Our afternoon high will reach 62°.

Tonight: Overnight we will have mostly clear skies with low temperatures returning. Our evening low will get close to 37°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will come into the forecast by tomorrow afternoon with more warm air moving into the South Plains. The afternoon high will be almost seasonal at 72°.

Temperatures dropped down to freezing or below across many areas in the South Plains overnight. We are still under a freeze and hard freeze warning in Lea County which will expire at 9 AM. This means temperatures were at 32 degrees, for a freeze warning, and 28 degrees, for a hard freeze warning, long enough for plants to freeze. We will warm up through the day as the sunshine moves in. Fog and freezing fog will also move through this morning but it will be patchy and dense.





Clouds are already trying to make their exit out of our area, and as they do we will quickly warm up. This afternoon we will have highs in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s which is approximately 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. A warm up will continue through the rest of the week with a seasonal Friday and a pleasant weekend ahead.

Daylight saving time ends this Sunday which means we will get an extra hour of sleep! Make sure to set your clocks back one hour on November, 7th at 2 AM. Once you are well rested on Sunday it’ll be a great time to check the batteries in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios so you are ready for the rest of the season!

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx