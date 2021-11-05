KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 5, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A foggy start to our Friday will be followed by clouds making their exit of the South Plains and sunny skies to come. The afternoon high will reach 68° in the Hub City.

Tonight: Overnight we will have clear skies with cold temperatures staying in the forecast. Our evening low will get close to 40°.

Tomorrow: Sunshine will last through our Saturday along with a warm afternoon. Our afternoon high will get near 76°.

Fog will last through our morning as low level moisture stays in the South Plains. Our dewpoints are near our actual temperature which means humidity is high. Give yourself a few extra minutes on your commute to work this morning and make sure to turn your low beams on. Fog is more widespread this morning but it is less dense than yesterday.





We have a beautiful Fall weekend ahead as a high pressure system settles over our area later this afternoon. We will stay warm and dry through the rest of the week with more fog tomorrow morning. Sunny skies will help us reach the mid 70’s by Saturday and the lower 80’s by Sunday. It’ll be a great weekend to do all of your favorite Fall activities before two week cold fronts next week.

Daylight saving time ends this Sunday which means we will get an extra hour of sleep! Make sure to set your clocks back one hour on November, 7th at 2 AM. Once you are well rested on Sunday it’ll be a great time to check the batteries in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios so you are ready for the rest of the season!

We have a gorgeous day ahead with highs in the upper 60’s and clouds moving out through the afternoon. Sunshine will last through our day and into the rest of the week. Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow with a high pressure system settling over us later today and we have a beautiful Fall weekend ahead. Daylight saving time ends on Sunday morning at 2 AM so make sure to set your clock back by one hour and enjoy the extra hour of sleep! By the beginning of next week we will stay warm but two weak cold fronts will move through by the middle of the week.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

