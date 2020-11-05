KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 5th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 81°. Winds NE 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 40°. Winds N 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 77°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

After tying our record high temperature on Wednesday, temperatures will fall a few degrees for Thursday. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s under a sunny sky. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting upwards of 30 MPH from the northeast. Overnight, we will keep a mostly clear sky around the region as winds become more northerly around 5-10 MPH. By tomorrow morning, lows will range from the upper 30s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the lower 50s over the Rolling Plains and Big Country.

Friday through Sunday will be warm and breezy across the region. Highs will range through the 70s under a partly, to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southeast, eventually shifting to the southwest. Gusts will approach 40 MPH at times. Morning lows will continue to range from the upper 30s to the middle 50s.

Next week, a cold front will move through the South Plains sometime Monday afternoon. However, this will not prevent high temperatures from topping out in the middle and upper 70s across the region. Monday night into Tuesday morning, temperatures will range from the lower 30s to the lower 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be much cooler, with high temperatures ranging through the 60s.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be any significant rainfall in the forecast. Drought conditions will continue to worsen across western Texas and eastern New Mexico. Our long range models hint at the possibility of another cold front later next week, and it will have the possibility to drop our high temperatures into the middle and lower 50s. We will keep you advised.

Have a terrific Thursday, and be kind to one another!

-Jacob.

