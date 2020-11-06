KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 6th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Mostly sunny. High of 78°. Winds SE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 45°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 75°. Winds S 20-30 MPH.

Enjoy the warmer temperatures across the South Plains over the next several days. We will see a mostly sunny sky around the region Friday and Saturday, with increasing clouds on Sunday. High temperatures will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s, with southerly winds gusting upwards of 40 MPH. Saturday and Sunday mornings will be chilly, with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 50s.

Early next week, a cold front will move through the South Plains. Highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Monday. By Monday afternoon, a cold front will begin to move through the South Plains. This will shift our winds from the southwest to the northwest. Wind gusts will still approach 40 MPH, with an increased risk for fire weather and blowing dust. A few showers will be possible Monday evening into Tuesday morning, as lows fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The best chance of rain will remain over northern and eastern portions of the South Plains. Rainfall totals will generally be less than 0.10″.

Tuesday through Thursday will be cooler across the region, with high temperatures returning to seasonal averages. We will top out in the middle 60s to lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky each day. A few light showers could develop across eastern portions of the region by Thursday afternoon, but most locations will remain dry. Morning lows are expected to range from the lower 30s to the upper 40s each day.

Have a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

