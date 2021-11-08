KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 8, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A Summery day is in the forecast to start off a new work with cloudy skies building in this afternoon. Our afternoon high will be very warm at 84° in the Hub City.

Tonight: Overnight we will have mild temperatures and mostly cloudy skies staying in the area. Our evening low will be close to 51° due to cloudy conditions not allowing too much of a cool down.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last through our day tomorrow with a weak cold front moving through the South Plains. Highs will be a bit cooler than today as we reach 77°.

Clear skies this morning will be followed by clouds increasing through the day. Partly cloudy skies will move into our area by lunch time with temperatures getting into the mid 70’s. It will be a great day to eat lunch outside since we will already be warm. Cloudy conditions will continue to build in through the day and we will warm up even more through the afternoon.

If you enjoy the warmer days of Fall, this will be your pick day of the week. Highs will get into the lower to mid 80’s by this afternoon as cloudy skies continue to slide into the South Plains. It’ll be a great day to take your pet for a walk or take the kids to the park after school. Temperatures will start to drop as we go through the rest of this week.

A weak cold front will move through the South Plains by tomorrow which will bring us a stronger breeze through our Tuesday afternoon. There isn’t much rain associated with this front but highs tomorrow will only reach the upper 70’s. This is still about ten degrees above our average highs for this time of year, but this is only the beginning of a cool down this week. A second cold front will move through on Veterans Day.

Highs today will reach the lower to mid 80’s with clouds increasing through our mid-morning. Cloudy skies will last through the heat of the day, but that won’t stop temperatures from climbing. A weak cold front will move through our area tomorrow dropping highs into the upper 70’s. This will be our first of two fronts this week with a stronger cold front on the way by Thursday. Highs will be more seasonal on Veterans Day with a cool Friday to follow.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx