KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 9, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: A weak cold front is moving across the South Plains this afternoon dropping our highs down by five to ten degrees compared to yesterday. Sunny skies will warm us up to 75° in the Hub City.

Tonight: Overnight we will have mild temperatures and mostly cloudy skies moving into the area again. Our evening low will be close to 51° due to cloudy conditions not allowing too much of a cool down.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy skies will start off our Wednesday with a chance for patchy fog in the morning. The afternoon high will be close to 75° again tomorrow.





A weak cold front will move across the South Plains this afternoon dropping our temperatures into the mid 70’s by the heat of the day. Allergens have become stronger due to winds picking up, and that will stay the case as breezy days continue with two more cold fronts sliding in by the end of the work week. Temperatures will drop more drastically by Friday which will set us up for near freezing temperatures on Saturday morning.

A beautiful Tuesday is on tap with clouds thinning out through our morning and leaving us with sunny skies through the day. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to mid 70’s which is about five to ten degrees cooler than yesterday. With this weak cold front we are only expecting a calm northerly breeze to move through our area. However, a more aggressive cold front will move through Friday which will set us up for a chilly Friday and Saturday morning.

If you woke up this morning with the sniffles or a scratchy throat, it may be due to Fall allergens. As cold fronts continue to advect more cold air we are seeing some mixing which can lead to more pollen in the air. For our day today we have tree, grass, juniper, and ragweed staying at the moderate level. With more cold fronts and breezy conditions on the way this week, you may want to keep the allergy medicine handy!

A weak cold front will move through our area this afternoon as cloudy skies slide out this morning and highs get into the lower to mid 70’s. This will be our first of three fronts this week with another weak cold front on the way by Thursday. Highs will be more seasonal on Veterans Day with temperatures reaching the mid 60’s. The strongest cold front of the week will be on Friday with highs in the upper 50’s. This will set us up for temperatures to be at or near the freezing mark by our Saturday morning. Temperatures will rise through the day on Saturday and we will have a pretty seasonal weekend ahead.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx