KAMC AM Weather Webcast November 9th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast.

Today: Sunny and breezy. High of 82°. Winds SW 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 40°. Winds NW 20-30 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 63°. Winds W 12-18 MPH.

Southwesterly winds will help keep our high temperatures above average on Monday. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s in eastern New Mexico, to the middle 80s across the Rolling Plains. The reason for such contrast is a cold front. Our front will move into western portions of the South Plains this afternoon, eventually clearing the Rolling Plains later tonight. Winds will be pretty gusty all day. Gusts will approach 40 MPH at times, with winds mainly out of the southwest. Winds will shift to the northwest behind a cold front tonight, as low temperatures range from the upper 20s to the lower 50s by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be closer to average across the South Plains. High temperatures will range through the 60s under a sunny sky. Veteran’s Day on Wednesday will be the warmer of the two, with some locations making it back into the 70s. Winds will be much calmer both days, around 12-18 MPH out of the west. Morning lows will be close to freezing, so be sure to bring in any plants or pets sensitive to frost. Don’t forget to turn off the sprinkles while temperatures are below freezing.

Another cold front will move through our area on Thursday and Friday. This front will not impact our temperatures as much as the front on Monday afternoon does. Instead, it could bring us a better shot at some rainfall. The best chance for rain will be late Thursday night through Friday afternoon. Don’t be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder! No severe weather is expected. Highs will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s, with morning lows in the middle 30s to middle 40s. Winds will shift from the west on Thursday, to the South on Friday, gusting upwards of 25-30 MPH both days.

This weekend will start off rather windy! Wind gusts on Saturday will peak around 40 MPH. This will be a factor in Texas Tech’s game against Baylor. Temperatures on Saturday will top out near 75 degrees in the city of Lubbock, with abundant sunshine across the entire region. Sunday will be a few degrees cooler, as highs top out right near 70. Morning lows are expected to remain above freezing, ranging through the 40s.

Have a magnificent Monday! Make today a great day.

-Jacob.

