KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 1, 2021

Today: Thunderstorms and showers will move into the South Plains once again today with highs not getting even close to average for this time of year. A chilly day is ahead with an afternoon high of 69°.

Tonight: Rain will start to lighten up later tonight but we will still see widespread showers. It will be easy to fall asleep tonight with the rain still falling. The evening low is 55°.

Tomorrow: A few showers could pop-up in the morning but through the afternoon we will have mostly sunny skies. It will be the perfect fall day with temperatures maxing out at 77°.

Thunderstorms and showers moved across the South Plains yesterday as we saw a marginal risk for severe weather in the central portion of the area and a slight risk to the south. However, this is not the case today as we only have a chance for thunderstorms based on the SPC outlook. This means we aren’t expecting severe weather, but there will still be thunder, lightening, and heavy rain coming in.

Today is the first day of October which means its time for a weather review of September! We had a hot month with 26 days with above average highs and only 4 days below average. The hottest day of the month surpassed the hottest day of August by one degree. It was a very dry month with only half an inch of rainfall, but it has been such a wet year we are still two inches above average annually.

A few showers will pop-up tomorrow morning as the cold front starts to move out and we will be left with the perfect fall days. Mostly sunny skies will come into the forecast with highs in the upper 70’s. It will be a great day to go sit on a patio and support Texas Tech, go to the fair, the corn maze, or the pumpkin patch!

Showers and thunderstorms will last through our Friday for the perfect napping weather, but tomorrow rain chances will clear out. Our highs today will stay on the chillier side as we reach the upper 60’s. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the upper 70’s. Mostly sunny skies will last through the weekend and temperatures will get closer to average for this time of year by the beginning of next week.

