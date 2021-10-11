KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 11, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: We have a perfect Fall day ahead with a cold morning that will be followed by a mild afternoon. The afternoon high will get near 80°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will move in later tonight with cooler temperatures on the way. We will continue to see a slow breeze tonight with an evening low of 58°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures move in tomorrow before a cold front slides in through the afternoon. Our afternoon high will be warm as it gets close to 87°.

This weekend we had a sweltering Saturday and a very windy Sunday. This was due to a cold front that moved through and although it lacked rain, it still brought in cooler air with a gusty day yesterday. The strongest wind gust was up to 56 miles per hour near the airport. We won’t be seeing windy conditions today, but we will be left with a southerly breeze through the afternoon moving 10 to 15 miles per hour.

We are starting our week off with the perfect Fall day! Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with sunny skies and a slow breeze. Grab your jacket or sweater on the way out the door because it it a cold and crisp morning. Heat will pick up by tomorrow before more cool temperatures are on the way.

Another cold front will make its way across the South Plains by tomorrow afternoon. This will bring in more windy conditions and a small chance for rain tomorrow night. Highs tomorrow will be warm before the front starts to move through as we get into the upper 80’s by the heat of the day. The cold front will knock us back down into the upper 70’s for highs on Wednesday.

Sunny skies and mild temperatures will last through our Monday. It is the perfect Fall day after a windy and hot weekend. Highs today will get near the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with a southerly breeze. Tomorrow more heat will slide into the South Plains as we hit the upper 80’s, but a cold front will move in through the day with windy and rainy conditions to follow.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx