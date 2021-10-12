KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 12, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Our Tuesday is going to be about ten degrees warmer than yesterday, but a cold front will bring in the potential from some severe weather. Our afternoon high will reach 87°.

Tonight: A few isolated thunderstorms will move through tonight with the potential for some severe weather this evening. The evening low will be cold as we get close to 49°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures will last through our Wednesday once this cold front moves through the South Plains. we will have an afternoon high of 78°.

We are already seeing wind advisories on the western portion of the South Plains this morning. That means we are expecting winds to move 30 to 35 miles per hour through the day with wind gust up to 45 miles per hour. This cold front will only get more severe as it moves to the east through the afternoon and night.

The severe weather outlook is progressively getting more intense the more eastward you move across the South Plains. We are expecting a chance for some isolated thunderstorms near Levelland, Morton, Littlefield, and Brownfield. However, a marginal risk has been issued for Lubbock, Tahoka, Post, Snyder, and the surrounding areas. A slight risk has been issued for the northeastern corner of our area which includes Turkey, Paducah, Guthrie, and Matador. This is where we are seeing the most concern because there is a chance for golf ball sized hail, wind gust up to 80 miles per hour, and heavy rainfall.

Temperatures today will be the hottest for the next week as we reach the upper 80’s. On the other hand, it won’t be feeling that warm today because the wind will be so aggressive. You can see the colder air that is going to be moving in from the west, which will bring us windy conditions and the potential for some severe weather.

Partly cloudy skies and windy conditions will last through our day today due to this cold front moving through our area. Highs will reach the upper 80’s through our afternoon, but it won’t feel that warm because of the winds coming in. There is the potential for some severe weather on the eastern portion of the Caprock including golf ball sized hail, wind gust up to 80 miles per hour, and isolated thunderstorms. Once the cold front moves through highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70’s with mostly sunny skies.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

