KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 12th, 2020

Today: Sunny. High of 77°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 45°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High of 90°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

A strong cold front moved through the South Plains early this morning. Winds behind the cold front are still gusting upwards of 30-35 MPH across the South Plains. Winds will begin to subside as we go throughout the day today. Blowing dust will continue to be an issue across the South Plains until noon on our Monday. If you’re an allergy sufferer like myself, you will likely have a few more sniffles and sneezes throughout the day today.

High temperatures will range from the middle to upper 70s across the South Plains under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will occasionally gust over 20 MPH throughout the afternoon hours. Tonight, temperatures will range from the lower 40s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the middle 50s over southeastern portions of the region. Winds tonight will shift to the southwest around 10-15 MPH.

Gusty winds will return to the South Plains on Wednesday ahead of another strong cold front. Winds will gust upwards of 50 MPH Wednesday into Thursday, thus resulting in an elevated risk for fire weather across the South Plains. No outdoor burning should take place across the region. Winds will begin to subside by Thursday night. In addition to the breezier conditions, high temperatures will top out well above record levels. Highs will approach the triple digits on Wednesday.

That strong cold front will drop our high temperatures nearly 30 degrees Wednesday into Thursday. Temperatures will fall from the upper 90s to the middle 60s, which is about 10-15 degrees below average for a change. These cooler temperatures will last into the weekend.

Our extended outlooks show a more typical pattern setting up for this time of year. We will see more cold fronts move through the region over the next several weeks. This will help to keep our temperatures cooler, but it still looks like we will remain dry as of now. We will keep you advised.

