KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 13, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: The cold front that aggressively moved through the South Plains last night and this morning is exiting our area. Temperatures are quickly dropping behind it for a mild morning. Our afternoon high will be close to average as we near 77°.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies will last through our night after a cloudy day. We will have another chilly evening with lows close to 49°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last through our Thursday before another cold front moves through. We will have a warm day as highs reach 80°.

The cold front that is leaving the South Plains now is still triggering severe weather in Oklahoma. Thankfully, we a re on the tail end of the system so we didn’t see as much severe weather. This system will continue to lose strength as it moves eastward. This is our first cold front of the week but another one will follow by tomorrow night.

The cold front that brought us some severe weather last night and early this morning is leaving our area. We will still see a westerly breeze behind this system moving 15 to 20 mph but it won’t be as windy as yesterday. Another cold front will start to move in by tomorrow night but it will be more of a wind event than another squall line. This weekend will be nice and cool as we finish the work week with highs in the upper 60’s and temperatures in the lower 70’s for Saturday and Sunday.

Highs today will be ten degrees cooler than yesterday and much more seasonal for this time of year. We will reach the upper 70’s with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon and cloudy skies through the heat of the day. Tonight temperatures will start to drop back down into the upper 40’s with most of the clouds clearing out.

Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions will last through our Wednesday now that the first cold front of the week is exiting the South Plains. Through the day we will warm into the upper 70’s before seeing a bit more warmth tomorrow. Another cold front will move in by tomorrow night and windy conditions will return. This cold front isn’t expected to be squall line like the one today, but more of a wind event. We will then have a very chilly day on Friday with highs in the upper 60’s.





