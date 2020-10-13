KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 13th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Sunny. High of 90°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 52°. Winds SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: HOT. High of 97°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

Southwesterly winds will help our temperatures warm back into the 90s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday being the warmer of the two days. High temperatures for our Tuesday will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH, with gusts upwards of 25 MPH. Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall close to average under a clear sky. By Wednesday morning, we will bottom out in the lower to middle 40s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the middle and upper 50s over southeastern portions of the area. Wednesday will be significantly warmer across the area. Our record high temperature in Lubbock on Wednesday is 93 degrees. I am forecasting a high temperature of 97 under a sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH with gusts as high as 35 MPH. These gustier winds will result in a critical risk for fire weather on Wednesday. No outdoor burning should take place anywhere in eastern New Mexico or western Texas.

On Thursday, a significant cold front will move into the region. This will keep an elevated risk for fire weather around the majority of the South Plains. Outdoor burning is not advised, especially given our ongoing drought conditions. Blowing dust will be possible, as winds will gust upwards of 50 MPH out of the north-northeast. High temperatures will be significantly cooler, only topping out in the middle and upper 60s, which is about 12-18 degrees below average for a change. By Friday morning, mostl locations will start the day off in the 30s. Patchy frost will be possible across northwestern portions of the South Plains, as some locations fall below freezing for the first time this year. On Friday, high temperatures will remain a good 12-18 degrees below average, only topping out in the middle 60s.

Saturday morning will start off close to average with temperatures from the upper 30s to the lower 50s across the region. By Saturday afternoon, southwesterly winds will help high temperatures return to the middle 80s across the region. Wind gusts will approach 35 MPH at times.Saturday night into Sunday morning, lows will range from the lower 40s to the lower 60s across the South Plains. On Sunday, another cold front will move into the area. This will drop our highs on Sunday into the lower and middle 70s. By Monday morning, lows will bottom out from the lower 30s to the middle 40s, with a few upper 20s possible over extreme northwestern portions of the South Plains. Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.Long range models continue to support the idea of more cold fronts in our area. Unfortunately, all of them look to remain dry as of now. I can say with a generous amount of confidence that Lubbock will see their first freeze within the next two weeks. Be sure to enter our first freeze contest on everythinglubbock.com!

Have a tantalizing Tuesday!

-Jacob.

