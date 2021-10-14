KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 14, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A chilly Thursday morning will be followed by a beautiful fall afternoon with sunny skies. Our afternoon high will reach 82°.

Tonight: Clear skies will last through our night tonight as a cold front starts to slide into the SOuth PLains. The evening low will get close to 45°.

Tomorrow: Sunny skies will last for Friday, but highs will be much cooler after a polar front moves through. The afternoon high will be chilly as we near 67°.

We are having a chilly start to our Thursday morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 30’s to the mid 50’s across the South Plains. Grab your jacket on your way out the door, make the kids put on a sweater, and turn the heat on in your car because we will stay mild through the morning. This afternoon we will quickly warm into the lower 80’s with sunny skies.

This afternoon will be warm and sunny as highs get into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will start to pick up from the west moving 10 to 15 miles per hour as a low pressure system moves into our area. This will bring in cold air behind it so we will have a very chilly Friday with highs in the upper 60’s.

As the low pressure system moves into the South Plains this afternoon breezy conditions will pick up. The cold front will move in tonight and into tomorrow behind the low pressure system. More windy conditions will last through our Friday and highs will be in the upper 60’s due to the polar Canadian air mass that is moving in. It will be a day you need to grab your jacket and keep it handy all afternoon long.

Sunny skies will last across the South Plains through our day with highs getting into the lower 80’s. It will be a great day to get outside because a cold front will move in by tomorrow and temperatures will be much chillier. Our Friday highs will be in the upper 60’s and we will only warm up by a few degrees going into the weekend.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

