KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 14th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: HOT & breezy. High of 98°. Winds WSW 25-35 MPH.

Tonight: Cold Front & Breezy. Low of 51°. Winds SW/NE 25-35, G ~50 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cool & breezy. High of 68°. Winds NE 25-35 MPH.

Record breaking heat and fire danger will be the main threats for our Wednesday. High temperatures will top out in the middle 90s to lower 100s across the South Plains under a sunny sky. We will see downsloping winds from the tail end of the rocky mountains blow into our region, really allowing our air to dry out and warm up. This will bring record breaking heat to the entire region today. Our old record of 93 is forecasted to be beat by a new record of 98 degrees. This is the latest in the year that Lubbock has even been this warm. Wind gusts will approach 40 MPH throughout the day today. Those downsloping winds will also keep relative humidity valued below 10%, which has led to a critical risk of fire weather across the South Plains. This has resulted in a Red Flag Warning for nearly all of the KAMC viewing area until 7 PM CDT tonight. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Overnight tonight, breezy conditions will hang around the South Plains. Winds will shift from the west-southwest to the northeast as a strong cold front moves into our area. Wind gusts upwards of 50 MPH are not out of the question. Low temperatures will bottom out from the lower 40s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the lower 60s over the Rolling Plains and Big Country.

Thursday will be a breezy and dusty day. Wind gusts out of the northeast upwards of 40 MPH will bring blowing dust into the South Plains. The cold front that is forecasted to move through the region will be strong enough to keep our high temperatures below average for a change! Highs on Thursday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s across the area. Winds will gradually begin to subside by Thursday evening. By Friday morning, lows will range from the lower 30s to middle 40s under a clear sky. Friday will be another chilly day, with highs remaining in the 60s.

Temperatures will warm back up on Saturday, approaching the 90 degree mark. By Sunday, another cold front will move into the South Plains, dropping our highs back to below average levels on Sunday afternoon. Highs will return to the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Morning lows on both Saturday and Sunday will range through the 40s.

Next week, high temperatures look to remain below average, under a mostly sunny sky. We will top out in the middle to lower 70s, with morning lows close to freezing Monday. By Tuesday morning, we will still be in the 30s, but a few more degrees above freezing. Unfortunately, it looks like we will remain dry over the next seven days. We will keep you advised.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx