KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 15, 2021

Today: Today will be our coldest day of the week with breezy conditions and sunny skies. The afternoon high will reach 67°.

Tonight: Clear skies will last through our night tonight as temperatures continue to drop and we could have a light freeze by tomorrow morning. Our evening low will near 37°.

Tomorrow: A mild Fall day will last through our Saturday with highs just a few degrees warmer than today. The afternoon highs will get close to 71°.

Our coldest day of the week is ahead with highs getting into the mid to upper 60’s by the heat of the day. The cold front that started moving through last night is bringing in polar air from Canada which will keep us cool through the afternoon. A northerly breeze will pick up through our day moving 15 to 20 miles per hour and gust up to 25 miles per hour.

Overnight temperatures will start to drop into the mid to upper 30’s and we will see our first light freeze watch of the season. This has been issued by the National Weather Service and will last until 8 Am tomorrow for our northwesterly counties. The cooler temperatures won’t last too long as we see highs in the lower 70’s by tomorrow afternoon.

Texas Tech is taking on KU at 3 PM tomorrow at KU. If you are making the trek to Lawrence, Kansas highs will be in the mid 60’s and we will be a bit warmer locally. If you are staying in town we will have highs in the lower 70’s and sunshine will last through the day. It will be a great day to go out and sit on a patio and watch the game during the heat of the day. Wreck Em!

