KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 18, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: We have a beautiful fall day ahead with partly cloudy skies and highs near average by the afternoon. The afternoon high will reach 77°.

Tonight: The clouds will start to break up through our evening and temperatures will drop quickly overnight. The evening low will near 51°.

Tomorrow: Tomorrow will be our warmest day of the week with sunny skies. We will have an afternoon high getting close to 85°.

This morning has been nice and mild and we will stay cool through the mid morning. It will be a great day to go grab a hot coffee and sip on it until we start to see warmer temperatures this afternoon. Because its Monday you may need a few coffees through the day and you may want to grab them all hot because the clouds sliding in will make it feel a bit cooler outside.

Highs this afternoon will slowly creep in by dinner time as we reach the upper 70’s. A southerly breeze moving at 10 to 15 miles per hour will make it feel a bit cooler along with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will start to break up as the night goes on and we will have mostly clear skies overnight.

Tomorrow will be our warmest day of the week as we get near the mid 80’s with sunny skies. A weak cold front will start to slide into the South Plains by tomorrow night after breezy conditions all day. The cooler air behind the front will affect us by Wednesday with highs back into the upper 70’s. Through the rest of the week highs will stay in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.

