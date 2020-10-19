KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 19th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A.M. Fog. High of 70°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Fog returns. Low of 47°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 83°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Patchy dense fog will translate into a partly cloudy sky across the South Plains as we head into the afternoon hours on our Monday. High temperatures will peak in the upper 80s and lower 70s along the Texas-New Mexico state line. Into the Rolling Plains and Big Country, highs will range through the 60s. Winds will be light out of the south today, around 8-12 MPH. Tonight, fog will redevelop across the region with winds shifting to the southeast. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will range from the middle 40s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, to the lower 60s across the Rolling Plains.

On Tuesday, high temperatures will depend greatly on exactly when fog mixes out across the region. As of now, I am forecasting highs through the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Overnight, patchy fog will develop once again.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with highs ranging from the middle 80s to lower 90s across the area. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 15-25 MPH, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH. On Thursday, an elevated risk for fire weather will encompass the northwestern half of the South Plains. Winds will be gusty due to an approaching cold front. Morning lows will range from the upper 40s to the lower 60s.

Friday, a strong cold front will move into the South Plains. This will keep our highs in the 50s and 60s on Friday with a partly cloudy sky across the region. By Saturday morning, lows will bottom out from the middle 30s to the upper 40s.

Saturday is a big day in the Hub City! Texas Tech’s homecoming game against West Virginia kicks off at 4:30 PM CDT. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s with southerly winds gusting upwards of 20 MPH. By the end of the game, temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, so be sure to bring a light jacket if you’re headed out to watch in person!

Sunday will be a more seasonal day across the South Plains with high temperatures topping out in the middle 70s. Winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH out of the southwest ahead of a strong cold front. This cold front has the potential to drop our highs into the 40s next week, and maybe even bring back some precipitation to the region. We will keep you advised.

Have a magnificent Monday, and a wonderful week!

-Jacob.

