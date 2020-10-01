KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 1st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Cool & breezy. High of 78°. Winds E 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Cool & clear. Low of 47°. Winds SE, 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 81°. Winds S 20-30 MPH.

A cold front that moved through the region earlier this morning will keep our temperatures much cooler across the South Plains for our Thursday. Highs will range from the middle 70s to the middle 80s under a sunny sky. Winds will be quite breezy out of the east around 18-22 MPH. Overnight tonight, winds will begin to shift towards the southeast. By Friday morning, low temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the upper 50s.

High temperatures will remain close to average on Friday, ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. We will see a few more clouds across the South Plains, but unfortunately no rainfall is expected. Winds on Friday will be out of the south around 18-22 MPH. Overnight lows will be closer to average, dropping into the upper 40s to lower 60s.

This weekend will start off warm with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees on Saturday. Saturday evening, another cold front is expected to move through the South Plains. This will drop high temperatures back into the middle 70s to middle 80s on Sunday. Winds will shift from the south on Saturday to the east on Sunday, occasionally gusting upwards of 30 MPH. Morning lows will remain in the middle 40s to middle 50s.

Next week, our ridging pattern will resume across our area, and pretty much the entire U.S. High temperatures will return to above average levels, topping out from the upper 80s to the lower 90s under a mostly sunny sky. Morning low temperatures will moderate somewhat, bottoming out from the lower 50s to the lower 60s. Sadly, it looks like we will remain dry for the entirety of our forecast period. We will keep you advised.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Jacob.

