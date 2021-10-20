KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 20, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A weak cold front moved through the South Plains overnight and we will have sunny skies and more mild highs today. This afternoon temperatures will get near 80°.

Tonight: A few clouds will build into the forecast tonight with mostly clear skies. A mild evening low will keep us cool overnight as we drop close to 50°.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will last through our Thursday with highs very similar to today. By the afternoon we may warm up just a couple of degrees higher than today at 81°.

A weak cold front made its way across the South Plains overnight and will drop our temperatures down by about ten degrees compared to yesterday. It will be a much more mild day with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s, and in comparison to yesterday we hit 87 degrees in the Hub City. Sunny skies will last through our Wednesday with a slow warm up through the afternoon.

We will be one of the cooler spots across Texas today with highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. It’ll be a great day to get outside since yesterday was so much warmer. The cooler air pushing in from the west will lead to a mild day today and tomorrow but more heat is on the way by Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures are still above average today, but we will take what we can get compared to the heat we has for Tuesday.

A weak cold front came through last night and another weak cold front will move through at the beginning of next week, but highs will still remain above average. Usually at this time of year we are closer to the mid 70’s but by Friday we will be in the mid 80’s. This weekend will be our warmest days of the week as we get into the upper 80’s just in time for Texas Tech game day.

We have a more mild day ahead for our Wednesday now that a weak cold front has made its way into the South Plains. Sunshine and highs in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s will last through our day with a calm, cool breeze. Tomorrow we will have similar conditions with mostly sunny skies but more heat will move in by the weekend and make it feel more like summer.

