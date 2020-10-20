KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 20th, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Tuesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A.M. Fog. High of 80°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Fog returns. Low of 54°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: A.M. Fog. High of 85°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Morning fog will give way to afternoon sunshine. Northeastern portions of the South Plains will see the clouds hang on a bit longer, resulting in cooler temperatures. High temperatures across southwestern portions of the South Plains will top out near 90 this afternoon, with northeastern portions of the region topping out in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH. Tonight, patchy dense fog will return to the region, sticking around through the morning hours of Wednesday. Temperatures will bottom out in the middle 40s over northwestern portions of the South Plains, and the middle 60s across the Rolling Plains and Big Country.

On Wednesday, high temperatures will be slightly warmer across the region. We will still have to deal with the morning fog, but sunshine will return during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will range from the lower 80s to the lower 90s across the region, with winds out of the south around 18-22 MPH. Overnight, lows will remain above average, ranging from the upper 40s to the middle 60s.

Thursday will be pretty warm across the region, Highs will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s under a sunny sky. Winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH at times out of the southwest. Thursday night into Friday morning, a strong cold front will move into the region. This will shift winds to the northeast, gusting upwards of 45 MPH. Morning lows will range from the middle 30s to the lower 50s across the region.

On Friday, high temperatures will drop 30+ degrees. We will only top out in the middle 50s to lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. This cold front will keep us dry, but breezy. Winds will occasionally gust over 30 MPH on Friday. By Saturday morning, some locations will fall below freezing.

This weekend will feel like Fall across the South Plains. Saturday is a big day for the Red Raiders. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. Bringing a light jacket to the game wouldn’t be a bad idea. Morning lows will fall into the 30s and 40s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be another warm day, with high temperatures ranging through the 70s and 80s. By Sunday afternoon, a strong cold front will arrive in the South Plains. This will bring blowing dust back to the region, and strong northerly winds upwards of 40 MPH. This front will also bring in the coldest air of the season.

Monday’s high temperatures will likely occur at midnight Sunday night into Monday morning, only being in the lower to middle 40s. Wind chill values on Monday morning will be in the single digits for the northern half of the South Plains, with the rest of the KAMC viewing area ranging through the 10s and lower 20s. Daytime temperatures may not warm back above freezing! Bundle up, because it’s going to be COLD!!!

Most models do show more precipitation developing Monday evening, possibly in the form of a wintry mix! We will continue to monitor this situation, and we will keep you advised!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx