KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 21, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: A mild Thursday is in the forecast with cloudy skies this morning that will break apart by the afternoon. The afternoon high will get close to 78°.

Tonight: Clouds will start to clear out tonight with mostly clear skies and cooler temperatures. Our evening low will get close to 55°.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will start to warm up by tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and more heat on the way by the weekend. The afternoon high will reach 83°.

Cloudy skies are on tap to start off our Thursday morning, or Friday eve, and they will stick around through the mid-morning. Mostly sunny skies will make their way into the forecast through the evening with clouds exiting the South Plains. This will lead to a slow warm up through our day and highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

Highs this afternoon will get into the mid to upper 70’s with clouds breaking apart through the day. Mostly clear skies will follow tonight with an evening low nearing 55 degrees. This will be our most mild day going into the end of this week, because by this weekend wit will feel more like summer with highs in the mid 80’s by Saturday.

Allergies have been high lately as temperature can’t make up their mind if they want to be warm or cool. This is leading to many weak cold fronts with breezy conditions, but what we need it rain to wash the pollen out. Sadly, for the next seven days we won’t have any chances for rain in the forecast. A cold front will move in by the beginning of next week bringing in windy conditions and low level moisture, but showers and thunderstorms are not likely.

A mild Thursday is ahead with highs in the mid to upper 70’s and partly cloudy skies through the day. Clouds will start to break up as we get closer to the evening hours. Heat will start to slide into the South Plains by tomorrow with temperatures reaching the lower 80’s. Saturday will be a sweltering day with highs in the upper 80’s.

