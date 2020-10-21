KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 21st, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Wednesday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: A.M. Fog. High of 85°. Winds S 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Breezy & mild. Low of 55°. Winds SW 15-25 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm & windy. High of 90°. Winds SW 25-35 MPH.

After a bit of morning fog, conditions will begin to improve as we head into the afternoon hours of our Wednesday. High temperatures will top out in the middle 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 18-22 MPH, with a few gusts upwards of 40 MPH. Those gusty winds will continue overnight, shifting to the southwest. This will keep the fog out of our area. Morning lows will bottom out in the upper 40s across northwestern portions of the South Plains, and the middle 60s over the southeastern South Plains.

On Thursday, our fire weather risk will increase due to drier air and breezier winds. Wind gusts could approach 40 MPH once again. High temperatures will top out well above average, ranging from the lower 80s to the lower 90s. Late Thursday night into Friday morning, the first cold front expected to impact the South Plains within the next week will arrive. This will shift our winds from the southwest to the northeast, with gusts occasionally gusting over 40 MPH. By Friday morning, lows will range from the middle 30s over northwestern portions of the region, to the upper 40s over the Rolling Plains. A few isolated showers will be possible over the eastern third of the area.

Friday will be a good 30-35 degrees cooler across the region, with highs ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the region, with maybe a few A.M. showers over eastern portions of the region. This will not amount to much in the way of measureable rainfall. Friday afternoon will give way to a partly cloudy sky, with northeasterly winds around 22-28 MPH. Friday night will be cold. By Saturday morning, some locations will fall below freezing.

High temperatures this weekend will be very close to seasonal averages. We will range through the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday, with southerly winds out of the sound up to 25 MPH. The Texas Tech Homecoming game looks great for the Red Raiders. Kickoff is at 4:30 PM CDT, and it looks like temperatures will be close to 70s with southerly winds around 8-12 MPH.

By Sunday afternoon, our second cold front will start to make its presence known across the South Plains. Winds will shift to the northeast during the afternoon behind the frontal passage. This could bring some blowing dust into the area. Temperatures will quickly begin to fall. Sunday night, temperatures will continue to drop as northerly winds remain breezy, gusting up to 40 MPH at times. By Monday morning, the northern half of the South Plains could be below freezing, with wind chill values below 20 degrees area-wide.

Monday’s high temperature will likely occur at midnight Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall through the day, with daytime temperatures peaking in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We are closely monitoring for the possibility of more precipitation moving into the South Plains by Monday evening. If this were to happen, we would probably see a wintry mix over at least the northern half of the South Plains. Some models show this possibility hanging around through Wednesday morning. We will continue to monitor this situation very closely, and we will keep you advised.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Jacob.

