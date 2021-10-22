KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 22, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today’s forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Our Friday is starting out a bit spooky with fog, condensation, and a few sprinkles of rain this morning. Clouds will break up through the afternoon which will lead to an afternoon high near 82°.

Tonight: This evening mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast with low level moisture returning to the South Plains. The evening low will reach 59°.

Tomorrow: A hot Saturday is in the forecast tomorrow, just in time for game day, with sunny skies. Our afternoon high will feel more like summer at 87°.

Low level moisture is staying in our area for our Friday morning which is leading to some patchy fog, humid conditions, condensation, and a chance for a few sprinkles of rain. Temperatures are a bit warmer this morning due to the moisture so you can leave your jacket at home. Through the day the clouds will exit the South Plains and we will start to see more dry conditions.





Highs this afternoon will get into the lower to mid 80’s with mostly sunny skies. The clouds and moisture will exit the South Plains around lunch time and leave us with plenty of sunshine to see a warm up. This will be a great evening to eat outside, and more heat is on the way for the weekend.

Game day will be a scorcher as Texas Tech takes on Kansas State at 11 AM tomorrow. Thankfully, the game is early so we won’t have to sit and support the red raiders during the heat of the day, but temperatures will still be close to the mid 80’s by the time the game is ending. As the evening progresses highs will reach the upper 80’s with partly cloudy skies.

A spooky start to our Friday fun day won’t last through the rest of the day. The low level moisture producing fog and warmer temperatures will exit the region by this afternoon. We will be left with sunny skies and highs getting into the lower to mid 80’s by this evening. This is only the beginning of this hot and moist trend because tomorrow morning will be similar, but the afternoon will be warmer. Highs for our game day will reach the upper 80’s with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will move in by the middle of next week which will lead to more seasonal temperatures.

Have a great afternoon!

-Shelby Mac

Facebook: Meteorologist Shelby Mac

Twitter: @ShelbyMacWx