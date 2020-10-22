KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 22nd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: P.M. Severe. High of 90°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Breezy & cold. Low of 40°. Winds SE/NE 25-35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cold & breezy. High of 55°. Winds NE 25-35 MPH.

Today will be a warm and breezy day across the South Plains. High temperatures will top out in the middle 80s to lower 90s. Our record high in Lubbock is 89 degrees. We will come very close to breaking that this afternoon. In addition to the heat, we will see gusty winds out of the southeast around 20-25 MPH across the region. This will help bring more moisture into southeastern portions of the region. Gusts could exceed 40 MPH at times, prompting Red Flag Warnings over northwestern portions of the South Plains.

In addition to ALL of this, we also have the potential to see a few strong to severe storms later on this afternoon. A level 1 marginal risk for severe storms has been issued for portions of the South Plains, including the city of Lubbock. Damaging winds 60-70 MPH will be our main threat for today. Timing will be from 3 PM until 10 PM.

Overnight tonight, a strong cold front will move into the South Plains. This will caused temperatures to rapidly drop across the area, with northern locations falling below freezing. Lows will range from the lower 30s to the middle 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Showers and storms will come to an end by midnight.

Friday will be much cooler across the South Plains. High temperatures will be 20 degrees below average, topping out from the lower to upper 50s. Winds will gust upwards of 30-40 MPH out of the northeast throughout the day. This will result in wind chill values in the 20s and 30s Friday morning. Friday night into Saturday morning, temperatures will fall close to freezing. If you have any plants sensitive to frost, be sure to bring them indoors!

The Texas Tech Homecoming game looks great for the Red Raiders. Kickoff is at 4:30 PM CDT, and it looks like temperatures will be close to 70s with southwesterly winds around 15-20 MPH. By Saturday night, breezy winds will help keep temperatures on the mild side, only bottoming out in the lower 40s to middle 50s.

On Sunday, a significant pattern change will occur across the region. The strongest cold front of the season will arrive in the South Plains. During the day on Sunday, temperatures will warm into the middle 70s across the region. During the evening and overnight hours, a strong cold front will move into the South Plains. This will cause our temperatures to plummet. By Monday morning, most locations will be very close to freezing.

On Monday, temperatures will steadily fall throughout the day. Our high temperature will likely occur at midnight Sunday night into Monday morning. We will likely not make it above 38 degrees in Lubbock during the day on Monday. By Monday evening, precipitation will begin to move back into the South Plains. This will likely be in the form of a wintry mix. The exact precipitation type is still unknown at this time. We will have a better grasp on this system by tomorrow evening. Overnight, temperatures will range through the 20s with precipitation continuing.

Tuesday will be the day for us to see the most amount of precipitation across the South Plains. High temperatures may not make it above freezing. Travels impacts are looking more likely, but the exact impacts are not yet known.

We will continue to monitor next week’s system very closely, and we will keep you advised.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

-Jacob.