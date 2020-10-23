KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 23rd, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday morning forecast. Sponsored by J Ferg Pros.

Today: Cool. High of 55°. Winds NE 20-30 MPH.

Tonight: Near freezing. Low of 34°. Winds E 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 72°. Winds SW 20-30 MPH.

A strong cold front moved through the area this morning, bringing in some cooler air and breezier winds. Wind gusts will remain upwards of 40 MPH throughout the morning hours, before calming down later this afternoon. We have already hit our high temperature for you Friday around midnight earlier this morning. This afternoon, temperatures will warm into the middle and lower 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be quite chilly across the South Plains, with the northwestern half of the area falling below freezing! Lows will range from the upper 20s to the lower 40s across the region.

This weekend will be much warmer across the South Plains. Highs will be near average on Saturday, then slightly above average on Sunday. Texas Tech’s homecoming game against West Virginia looks nice, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest around 18-22 MPH. Kickoff is at 4:30. By Sunday morning, lows will range through the 40s and 50s. Highs on Sunday will peak near 80. Sunday night, winds will be out of the northeast, gusting upwards of 50 MPH. A strong cold front will move into the region, increasing our precipitation chances for early next week.

High temperatures on Monday will occur at midnight, with temperatures steadily falling throughout the day. Temperatures at midnight will be close to 60. By sunrise, most locations will be below freezing. Afternoon temperatures will remain right around the freezing mark. Winds will remain out of the northeast throughout the day, with gusts as high as 40 MPH. Isolated showers will be possible, a few of which could contain some sleet. Precipitation will likely fall in a liquid form, but with temperatures below freezing at the surface, we will likely see some icy spots. The main areas that will be impacted will be bridges and overpasses.

Monday night, temperatures are expected to fall well below freezing. Precipitation is expected to increase across the area as well, so there will likely be a few slick spots on area bridges and overpasses. Some northern locations could see more of a sleet/ snow mixture, but most locations will see freezing rain/ drizzle. Lows will bottom out in the lower to middle 20s by Tuesday morning.

Throughout the morning hours of Tuesday, we will see a wintry mix of precipitation continue across the South Plains, mainly in the form of freezing rain and sleet. By the afternoon hours, temperatures are expected to rise above freezing. This will result in a cold rain across the area, with highs only topping out in the middle to upper 30s. Temperatures will remain close to freezing overnight, with a few locations falling below freezing. Some locations will see another mixed bag of precipitation overnight. A few slick spots will remain possible into Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, precipitation will transition over to a cold rain for the entire KAMC viewing area. Highs will warm into the lower and middle 40s with scattered rain showers continuing. Precipitation will begin to wrap up Wednesday evening. Rainfall totals will range from 0.25″ over western portions of the South Plains, to 1.25″ over the Rolling Plains and Big Country. Wednesday night, we will begin to clear out, as lows fall back close to freezing.

We will continue to monitor next week’s forecast very closely, and we will keep you advised. Have a fantastic Friday, and a wonderful weekend!

-Jacob.

