KAMC AM Weather Webcast October 25, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KAMC Meteorologist Shelby Mac has today's forecast.

Today: A mild start to our Monday will be followed by a hot afternoon and sunny skies. The afternoon high will feel more like Summer at 86°.

Tonight: This evening mostly clear skies will stay in the forecast with a mild evening low. The coolest temperatures of the night will near 61°.

Tomorrow: An even hotter Tuesday is in the forecast tomorrow with partly cloudy skies in the morning that will break up through the afternoon. Our afternoon high will get near 87°.

A mild morning won’t last through our day as the sunshine warms us up quickly. Lunch time will be warm with beautiful blue skies and temperatures in the upper 70’s. A southerly breeze will start to pick up, but windier days are ahead for tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches the South Plains.

The cold front moving through West Texas will start bringing in windy and dusty conditions by our Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be the strongest on the leading edge of the front, but this will start to pick up dust and sand as it moves as well. Wednesday highs will be about 20 degrees cooler in the upper 60’s and breezy conditions will continue. There isn’t much rain associated with this front because it will be more of a wind event.

Temperatures will be closer to average as we approach Halloween and the beginning of November. Highs will be closer to the lower to mid 70’s which will be a huge relief in comparison to the mid to upper 80’s that we will be seeing at the beginning of this week. Some fall foliage may start to appear by the middle of this week, but more will be on the way by the beginning of November.

